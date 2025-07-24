PAUL SPERRY: How Obama Admin Turned ‘Unverifiable’ Report Into Russiagate Dynamite.

On the eve of the 2016 election, Brennan sent a “Fusion Cell” memo to Obama summarizing all the most secret, compartmented intel gathered on Trump and Russia. According to the House report declassified and released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, that memo ” made no mention of Putin ‘aspiring’ for a Trump victory.” Although the Russian defector had shared his thoughts about Putin with Brennan in July, the CIA director’s Nov. 6 memo concluded, “Putin expected [Clinton] to win.”

But then in early December, after Obama ordered a new assessment, Brennan dusted off the informant’s second-hand hearsay, which had been shelved as unreliable. The CIA director, who had previously worked for Obama in the White House, suddenly insisted it underpin the new conclusion about Putin’s motives.

“The major ‘high confidence’ judgment of the ICA rests on one opinion about a text fragment with uncertain meaning,” the House report found. “This text – which would not have been published without [Brennan’s] orders to do so – is cited using only one interpretation of its meaning and without considering alternative interpretations,” in violation of Intelligence Community Directive 203. One alternative was that Putin was “counting on” Trump winning the primary and nomination at the GOP Convention that July, just two weeks after the informant provided the tip, not the general election in November 2106.