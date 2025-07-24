ABC NEWS GETS A STERN TALKING-TO: White House Warns The View to ‘Self-Reflect’ Before ‘Pulled Off-Air.’

As NewsBusters has documented in recent days, ABC News program, The View had made some pretty incendiary and heinous accusations against President Trump; accusing of everything from “crimes against humanity” to “treason.” The White House had apparently had enough, because in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, the administration called out the show and warned them to straighten up before they get “pulled off-air.” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also hinted that the administration could be scrutinizing The View.

In reacting to ABC co-host Joy Behar’s accusations of Trump committing acts of treason against the United States, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers issued the administration’s warning, while mocking the show’s ratings:

Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Carr was asked by co-host Bill Hemmer if “The View now in the crosshairs of this administration?”