ABC NEWS GETS A STERN TALKING-TO: White House Warns The View to ‘Self-Reflect’ Before ‘Pulled Off-Air.’
As NewsBusters has documented in recent days, ABC News program, The View had made some pretty incendiary and heinous accusations against President Trump; accusing of everything from “crimes against humanity” to “treason.” The White House had apparently had enough, because in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, the administration called out the show and warned them to straighten up before they get “pulled off-air.” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also hinted that the administration could be scrutinizing The View.
In reacting to ABC co-host Joy Behar’s accusations of Trump committing acts of treason against the United States, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers issued the administration’s warning, while mocking the show’s ratings:
Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air
In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Carr was asked by co-host Bill Hemmer if “The View now in the crosshairs of this administration?”
Coincidentally or not, the show is taking a timeout: ‘The View’ Going on Hiatus: Joy Behar Accidentally Reveals the News 1 Day Before Break.
A source confirmed to TV Insider that “the show will be on its annual summer hiatus” beginning next week. The View goes on summer break every year in August and returns after Labor Day. This year, the break will begin on Monday, July 28, which seems to be a few days earlier than usual. That means there will just be one more episode (Friday, July 25) before The View is off the air for several weeks.
Ladies, please take as much time as you need to work through all of your myriad issues.
Just IN 🚨: ‘The View’ host Joy Behar announced the show is going on hiatus, with only one show left.
“we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that right?”pic.twitter.com/bOCWDiS9Am
— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 24, 2025