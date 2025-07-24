BYRON YORK: Pure, undiluted, unadulterated Joe Biden id.

York writes that Hunter’s recent “three-hour — yes, three-hour — interview to popular left-wing YouTuber Andrew Callaghan…sounds exactly like what Joe Biden would say, were he able. In other words, yes, it’s Hunter Biden talking. But it’s Joe Biden talking:”

“Joe Biden had the most successful midterms of any president in either party in their first term since FDR in 1932. We won more state legislatures, we won more statehouses, more governorships. We picked up a seat in the Senate, which has never happened since 1932. And we held the Republican gains in the House to an all-time low, lower than even 1932.” The Biden administration, Hunter concluded, was “the most successful administration in my lifetime, and I’m including the Obama administration, I’m including the Reagan administration.” It was classic Biden — Joe Biden. And it all leads to the big question: Why did a small group of Democratic insiders push such a wildly successful president out of the race in 2024? What followed was a stream of angry, profane resentment at the elites of the Democratic Party who concluded that Joe Biden was too elderly, and too infirm, for another term. The list of those to blame was long. Nancy Pelosi. Charles Schumer. The Obama team. David Axelrod. James Carville. Anita Dunn. The cast of the podcast Pod Save America. George Clooney. Jake Tapper. And more.

And the left is pretending like this is the good stuff – stick it straight into my veins!

Hunter sounded like he was channeling Philip Baker Hall as an angry, bitter post-Watergate Richard Nixon cursing out all of his enemies in Robert Altman’s 1984 one-man movie Secret Honor. That film was of course, was yet another attack on the left’s then-most-hated president (until of course, he was eventually allowed to leave the bunker to attack the current Republican president). I’m not sure why Hunter’s version is being so well received by today’s left.

