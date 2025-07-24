CATCH OF THE DAY: ICE arrests 243 criminal illegal migrants in Denver, capturing Tren de Aragua gang members, child sex offenders, human traffickers.

Previously: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston grilled, threatened with jail during congressional hearing over immigration policies.

Johnston also quoted from the Bible as he spoke to the panel.

“As mayor I have to protect the health and safety of everyone in our city. As a man of faith I have a moral obligation to care for those in need,” he said. “As scripture says, ‘For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in.’ So that’s what we did.”