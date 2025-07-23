FINALLY: Megalopolis: Francis Ford Coppola To Re-Edit, Add Scenes, “Make it More Weird.”

Coppola wants to restore dream sequences that he cut from the final cut “because already people were saying this film was so weird.” No word yet whether this new cut will be shown during the current tour:

It was [originally] more weird. I own the picture, I can do anything I want with it.

And here’s the shocker: “Megalopolis” is sold out, practically everywhere. Only a few seats remain for upcoming shows in Denver, Dallas, and San Francisco. The event has become a hot ticket, a must-see for cinephiles, and curiosity-seekers alike. Coppola’s film, once a meme, is now, in a way, must-see.

Although I lean toward “Megalopolis” being a beautiful disaster, some believe it might be a misunderstood masterpiece. Only time will tell. In the meantime—hard to believe—we await the ‘weirder’ cut, soon to hit screens, pending Coppola’s approval, of course.