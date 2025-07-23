THE ANKLER TO COLBERT: It’s Not Personal, Sonny, It’s Strictly Business.

“Free speech” that depends on investors losing $40 million a season is always going to be “endangered,” Ms. Oh. Colbert can speak anywhere he wants, as long as he’s funding it himself. No one is entitled to a network platform, especially when that one has lost half of its advertising revenue and won’t restructure the costs to deal with it. Free speech is just that — it’s free. Salaries cost money, and employers don’t have a constitutional requirement to lose money over an employee’s speech. For what appears to be the real story, let’s go to last night’s report from The Ankler, via Twitchy. According to Lesley Goldberg’s sources, CBS and Paramount had already decided to pull the plug on The Late Show before reaching the settlement with Trump. In fact, they had already communicated that decision to Colbert’s agent, James Dixon. For some reason, however, Dixon didn’t inform Colbert of the eventual cancellation until he returned from vacation, after the Trump settlement became public knowledge[.]

Would Dixon (who appears to have a near-iron lock on managing late TV hosts, with the exception of Gutfeld) have not informed one of his biggest clients that he was about to be sacked?

As Skydance looks to close its $8 billion merger with Paramount, the David Ellison-led studio has sent new letters to the FCC committing to the appointment of an ombudsman and the elimination of the media giant’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. “After consummation of the transaction, New Paramount’s new management will ensure that the company’s array of news and entertainment programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum,” the company wrote. “Skydance recognizes that, as a broadcast licensee, it will be charged with operating in the public interest, and the company intends to undertake a comprehensive review of CBS and to make any necessary changes to ensure compliance with that standard. In all respects, Skydance will ensure CBS’ reporting is fair, accurate and fact-based.” The ombudsman would be in place for at least two years and would report to New Paramount’s president Jeff Shell, who would work together to carefully review “any complaints of bias or other concerns” involving CBS News.

Considering this is CBS News, with six decades of insane leftwing bias, I assume this will improve the quality of the journalism as well as Daniel Okrent’s stint as ombudsman at the New York Times.

