TANNED, RESTED, AND F***ING READY: The man to save the Democratic party: Hunter Biden.

“The one thing that binds each and every one of us is not necessarily love… it’s pain,” Hunter Biden said in his interview yesterday with independent journalist Andrew Callaghan. Well, that’s good, because we’re not all sons of a former president, so at least we have something in common. Someone has really been working the 12 steps!

Cockburn will admit that he didn’t really see it until now, but after yesterday, he’s ready to admit that Robert Hunter Biden may be the only person who can lead the Democratic party out of the wilderness. It’s a development worthy of the best “scion’s fiction.” Hunter said that if he were president, he would call Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and have a chat about those re-expatriated illegal immigrants: “You either fucking send them back [to the US] or I’m going to fucking invade.”

* * * * * * * *

At one point, while Hunter talked about the dangers of crack, Callaghan, the first journalist in history to conduct a somewhat serious interview while wearing a Philadelphia Phillies cap, appeared to be struggling with a bug.

“I’m going to pretend you’re not getting attacked by a bee right now,” Hunter said. “Keep my train of thought.”

“Without them we would all die,” said Callaghan.

“That’s true too,” said Hunter. “Birds aren’t real. But bees are.”