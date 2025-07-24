KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Tulsi Gabbard Has Hillary Hitting the Breakfast Franzia Hard Now. “Which verbal bomb-throwing pundit is it who always says that that Democrats are mentally unwell? Oh yeah, that’s me. As the headline of a column I wrote last September said, ‘It’s OK to Call Your Political Opponents Insane If They’re, You Know, Insane.’ Hillary Clinton has been my inspiration for that for a very long time.”