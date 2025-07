MAYBE IT’S TIME TO FORGET THE DEADLINES AND JUST IMPOSE THE SANCTIONS: Third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks end in less than a hour with no cease-fire after Trump threatens Putin with sanctions. “The Kremlin indicated its desire to stick to its ‘goals’ before going into the negotiations, with Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Sunday that Moscow is steadfast on holding up their interests.”

The “goal” is capitulation by Ukraine — and the West.