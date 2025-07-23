LONG TIME COMING: FDA ‘rewriting’ food pyramid guidelines.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said he is focused on overhauling long-held standards and recommendations within the agency, including “rewriting” the FDA’s food pyramid recommendations created in 1992.

Makary spoke in a lecture series hosted by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Wednesday about the priorities of the FDA and future developments within the department.

“The people I think about every day are the people who have less than 500 dollars of cash on hand,” Makary said. “That’s half of America.”

Makary said former food pyramid recommendations placed a greater emphasis on refined carbohydrates and sugar. He said the food pyramid’s recommendations led to overconsumption of ultra processed foods and a high correlation with heart disease.

The FDA replaced the 1992 food pyramid with “MyPlate” which placed an emphasis on vegetables and grains as as the largest portions of meals.

“They picked the wrong dude,” Makary said. “So we’re rewriting the food pyramid right now.”