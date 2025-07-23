CORN, POPPED: Comer issues subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell deposition.

The deposition will take place at the prison where Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said he will meet with Maxwell in the coming days too.

“I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025,” Comer said in a post on X. ” The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.”