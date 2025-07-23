TULSI: Hillary Clinton was on ‘daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers’ in 2016.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addressed reporters during Wednesday’s White House press briefing, outlining how in a report declassified on Monday it was revealed that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was “allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.”
“There were high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary’s quote, psycho emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness, and that then Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.”
On some days, the dosage was apparently higher than others:
UPDATE: Putin kept claims Hillary Clinton had physical, ‘psycho-emotional’ problems under wraps because he thought she would win 2016 election: Gabbard.