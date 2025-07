SWAMPLAND UPDATE:

Trump wants those involved in RussiaGate to go to jail. But one such person is instead currently general counsel of his National Security Agency!

April Doss, who was paid by Sen. Warner to tie Trump to Russia, calls Trump an insurrectionist & pushed "disinformation" crackdowns: pic.twitter.com/3xLSg0YGc6

— Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 23, 2025