THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WAS NOT ONLY WORSE THAT YOU IMAGINED, IT WAS WORSE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE:

ABSOLUTELY INSANE The Biden Admin setup a hotline so that unaccompanied minors could call if they had trouble with the strangers they were being placed with 65,000 calls to this hotline WENT UNANSWERED “So you’re telling this committee that the Biden administration, while they… pic.twitter.com/4gUJWlj37c — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 22, 2025

Full text:

ABSOLUTELY INSANE The Biden Admin setup a hotline so that unaccompanied minors could call if they had trouble with the strangers they were being placed with 65,000 calls to this hotline WENT UNANSWERED “So you’re telling this committee that the Biden administration, while they were letting all of these unaccompanied minors into the country—and as we’ve talked about today, they weren’t keeping track of them—they issued these kids a hotline that they could call if they had trouble with the sponsor family they were placed with, and you’re saying that 65,000 calls to this hotline, designated to protect these kids, went unanswered. Is that what you’re telling this committee?” Her response: “Yes, sir.” Democrats are literally evil. How could they possibly win another election EVER again??

Bookmark this one for your next “For the Children!™” encounter with a lefty.