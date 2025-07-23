SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS REPORTED MISSING: ‘The most dangerous city in Germany’ — Bremen has the most crime and the highest share of migrants of all German states. “In fact, non-German suspects are responsible for 73 percent of all crime in Bremen in 2024, compared to 57 percent in 2023. As Buten an Binnen notes, ‘Young men from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria stand out as suspected perpetrators. This group of people continues to be kept in mind, and many of the perpetrators have been imprisoned.'”
