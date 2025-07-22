BREAKING: Feds Bust Up Terrifying Bomb Plot in Major U.S. City.

Michael Gann appears to have been of an incendiary mind and suffering from explosive hatred for humanity. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release Tuesday with details about Gann and his attempted terrorism, as well as his lies to law enforcement:

[He] manufactured at least seven improvised explosive devices (“IEDs”) using precursor chemicals—chemicals that can be combined to create an explosive mixture—that he had ordered on the internet, stored at least five IEDs and shotgun shells on adjoining rooftops of residential apartment buildings in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, threw at least one IED onto the subway tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge, and subsequently lied to law enforcement about having disposed of his explosives and supplies in a dumpster.

In March, Gann posted a message on X and tagged President Trump, suggesting he may have been unhappy about immigration policy: “Dear @POTUS, I’m thinking just now here in NYC that it’s too bad that the wall wasn’t built before the National Guard would have to come here for the Protests and Riotation or would you just drop a bomb on this place while and because they seem to be coming and coming?”