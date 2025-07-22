WHEN OZZY MET DUBYA:

President George W. Bush and Ozzy Osbourne at the 2002 White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/Kuldfr9bp2 — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) July 22, 2025

Also from that same event: “I’ve thought of one of my favorite George W. Bush moments. He’s at the 2002 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, also attended by Ozzy Osbourne. The latter points to his very funky tresses and says, ‘Mr. President, you should wear your hair like mine!’ Bush responds, ‘Second term, Ozzy, second term.’”