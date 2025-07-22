WOMEN NEED THEIR OWN SPACES AND THEIR OWN SPORTS: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will comply with Trump’s ban on transgender women in women’s sports. “The committee made the change in an updated “Athlete Safety Policy,” posted to their website Monday, which does not mention the word transgender in any of its 27 pages. But the document does include language that implies that transgender women will no longer be able to compete in women’s division.”