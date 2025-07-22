Coca-Cola says it will use U.S. cane sugar in a new Coke, a plan pushed by Trump.

We’re going to be bringing a Coke sweetened with U.S. cane sugar into the market this fall,” Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

The company announced the change in the quarterly earnings report it released Tuesday, describing the new drink as an expansion of its product line.

Quincey said the new offering would “complement” Coca-Cola’s core portfolio of drinks, suggesting it could arrive as an alternative, rather than a replacement, for its flagship Coke product.