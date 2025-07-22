WELL, GOOD: UK will back down over its demands on Apple for an encryption backdoor.

Faced with US pressure, the UK is reportedly looking for a way out of its own demands for an iOS backdoor, without also limiting its future ambitions.

In 2024, the UK changed its own laws so that it could demand Apple give it complete access to all iPhone user data worldwide. It also invoked what’s known as the Snoopers’ Charter, which meant it was legally able to prevent Apple from even revealing the request.

Apple did, though, cause the issue to be revealed by switching off its Advanced Data Protection for UK users, and also lobbying the US government.

Now according to the UK’s Financial Times, officials within the local government say the country is likely to withdraw its order. Alongside other senior US leaders including Trump, the sources say that the climb down is because of pressure from JD Vance.

“This is something that the vice-president is very annoyed about and which needs to be resolved,” said one source, reported to be an official in the UK’s technology department. “The Home Office is basically going to have to back down.”