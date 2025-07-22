IT’S GOOD TO MAKE HARPIES APOPLECTIC: Gun Control Industry Harpies Apoplectic About Trump DOJ’s Active Defense of Second Amendment Rights.

USA Today reported, “Trump DOJ wants Supreme Court to bring down hammer on gun rules,” noting the Department of Justice’s recent moves to secure Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens instead of attacking them. The DOJ, in recent months, declined to petition to the U.S. Supreme Court a lower court’s decision that found that the federal law prohibiting handgun sales to adults under 21 violated the U.S. Constitution. The DOJ also urged the Supreme Court to strike down state laws prohibiting lawful concealed carry permit holders from carrying their firearms on private property without express consent of that property owner.

Here’s the most damning accusation. USA Today accused President Donald Trump of pledging “fidelity” to gun rights groups and the Second Amendment. True, President Trump did tell gun owners he would stand up for their interests against unconstitutional gun control and the politically-driven antigun agenda of some Members of Congress. It’s also true that he pledged to defend the Second Amendment.

Here’s the part that USA Today left out. That’s part of the president’s Oath of Office.