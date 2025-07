VLADIMIR, YOU’VE LOST ANOTHER SUPREME COURT JUDGE?

BREAKING:

Irina Podnosova, head of the Russian Supreme Court, has died suddenly in Moscow

She was appointed to this position just over a year ago following the equally sudden death of the former head of the Supreme Court. She was personally nominated for the position by Putin. pic.twitter.com/CktEVKsVZA

