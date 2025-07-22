TIPPI HEDREN, CALL YOUR OFFICE! Gull smashes cockpit of £73m Spanish fighter jet. “Bird collisions with aircraft are a regular occurrence, with 13,000 reported annually in the US alone – but for a bird to shatter a pilot’s glass window, and for a photographer to capture the scene, is exceedingly rare.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.