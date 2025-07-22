WYOMING: KelTec Gun Factory In Rock Springs Aims To Churn Out 1,000 Pistols Per Week.

Following a trend of firearms companies setting up shop in gun-friendly Wyoming, the KelTec factory in Rock Springs is up and running, with a goal of churning out 1,000 of the company’s new PR57 pistols every week.

The operation was years in the making. The Florida-based company announced plans for its KelTec West factory in Rock Springs in 2022.

Wyoming’s Second Amendment-friendly culture and politics played a big part in choosing Rock Springs when the company decided to expand its operating capacity, KelTec West plant operations manager Chris Williams told Cowboy State Daily.

“At the time (2022), Florida was teetering purple,” he said about the political climate there. “Wyoming is a solid red state, and it looks like it’s going to stay solid for decades to come.”

Other firearms companies that recently set up shop in Wyoming, such as Weatherby in Sheridan, have cited similar reasons for setting up shop in the Cowboy State.