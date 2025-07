WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH KEITH OLBERMANN(!!)) IS A VOICE OF SANITY: When Even THIS Nutjob Gets It: Keith Olbermann Has SHOCKING Moment of Clarity on Colbert Cancellation.

Curiously, if you do funny material that people actually watch (and has broad appeal on streaming platforms), you can still poke fun at Orange Hitler and get boxcars full of money from Paramount: