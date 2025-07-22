DISPATCHES FROM “THE BOOGIE DOWN LIBERATION FRONT:” AOC’s Bronx HQ vandalized with red paint after Israel vote: ‘F–K AOC!’

Progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx headquarters was vandalized by anti-Israel activists after she voted against cutting US funding for the Jewish state.

The office in Westchester Square in the East Bronx was splattered in red paint Sunday and adorned with a sign reading “AOC funds genocide in Gaza” days after congresswoman ditched her “Squad” colleagues and voted against a proposed amendment to slash millions in aid for Israel’s missile defense.

A photograph of Ocasio-Cortez’s face in the window was completely covered by the paint, photos show.

“F–K AOC,” a group known as the Boogie Down Liberation Front told reporter Ashoka Jegroo while taking responsibility for the vandalism.

“The Bronx is sick and tired of people like AOC and Ritchie Torres using us as a stepping stone for their own political careers,” the group said in a statement.

“The Bronx stands with the people of Palestine and we denounce the hypocrisy of AOC who voted to fund Israel’s ongoing genocide and starvation campaign in Gaza. F–K AOC!”