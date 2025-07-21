GREAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRESIDENTIAL SLOGANS OVER THE DECADES:

FDR in 1932: “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Harry Truman in 1948: “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” and “The Buck Stops Here.”

JFK in 1960: “A time for greatness.”

LBJ in 1964: “All the way with LBJ.”

Jimmy Carter in 1976: “A Leader, for a Change.”

Bill Clinton in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Obama in 2008: “Hope.”

The Harris campaign, beginning one year ago today:

As the Grauniad breathlessly reported the next day, ‘Kamala IS brat:’ Harris campaign goes lime-green to embrace the meme of the summer.

And also something to do with coconuts, apparently:

A month after the “Brat” rollout, even Harris’ fellow Democrats like Bill Maher didn’t get it: Bill Maher Is Confused Why Charli XCX Labeled Kamala Harris ‘Brat.’

Back during the PJTV days, Bill Whittle did a brilliant segment on the iconography of Obama’s campaign graphics. Future generations will look at the branding choices made by the Harris campaign and wonder, what on earth were they thinking?