GREAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRESIDENTIAL SLOGANS OVER THE DECADES:
FDR in 1932: “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Harry Truman in 1948: “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” and “The Buck Stops Here.”
JFK in 1960: “A time for greatness.”
LBJ in 1964: “All the way with LBJ.”
Jimmy Carter in 1976: “A Leader, for a Change.”
Bill Clinton in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Obama in 2008: “Hope.”
The Harris campaign, beginning one year ago today:
As the Grauniad breathlessly reported the next day, ‘Kamala IS brat:’ Harris campaign goes lime-green to embrace the meme of the summer.
And also something to do with coconuts, apparently:
A month after the “Brat” rollout, even Harris’ fellow Democrats like Bill Maher didn’t get it: Bill Maher Is Confused Why Charli XCX Labeled Kamala Harris ‘Brat.’
Back during the PJTV days, Bill Whittle did a brilliant segment on the iconography of Obama’s campaign graphics. Future generations will look at the branding choices made by the Harris campaign and wonder, what on earth were they thinking?