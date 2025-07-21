CHANGE:

Megyn Kelly: “Can a man become a woman?” Rahm Emanuel: “No.”@megynkelly: “That’s so easy! Why don’t more people in your party just say that?”@RahmEmanuel: “Because I’m now going to go into a witness protection plan.” pic.twitter.com/r0WUg43ULq — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 21, 2025

Much more like this, please. “I do not believe that the solution to our problem is simply to elect the right people,” Friedman once said. “The important thing is to establish a political climate of opinion which will make it politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing. Unless it is politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing, the right people will not do the right thing either, or if they try, they will shortly be out of office.”