‘A MUST WATCH SHOW:’ Bill Simmons Predicts Jon Stewart Could Quit the Daily Show On-Air Tonight to Protest Colbert Cancellation.

The news of the cancellation came weeks after Paramount — CBS’s parent company — agreed to a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over a Kamala Harris interview on 60 Minutes. Critics of the move have speculated that the cancellation was done to appease Trump.

Stewart, who also works for Paramount as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, revealed hours later that he wasn’t sure about the future of the show in light of the Colbert news.

On Sunday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons — joined by Puck’s Matthew Belloni — mulled over the possibility of Stewart quitting the show on-air Monday night[.]