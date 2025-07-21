ROGER KIMBALL: I have a bone to pick with Tulsi Gabbard.

Lee Smith, author of Disappearing the President: Trump, Truth Social, and the Fight for the Republic, zeros in on the role of John Brennan in fomenting the plot against Trump, concluding that, “It seems appropriate that Russian intelligence may lead to the prosecution and conviction of Brennan and the intelligence officials responsible for the biggest political scandal in US history.”

The coming weeks will tell us whether any indictments and prosecutions will be forthcoming. Tulsi Gabbard says that more evidence is coming. The mood of country seems to favor accountability. Were I a betting man, I would say the odds favor some high-profile prosecutions. I acknowledge that all of our experience regarding the campaign against Trump, which was also a campaign against the American voters, argues that we’ll have excited palaver, not prosecutions. But those wishing measured people like John Brennan for an orange suit, I suspect, will not be disappointed.

If that happens, I will be grateful to, not irritated with, DNI Tulsi Gabbard.