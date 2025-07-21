BRING IT ON HOME: AstraZeneca plans to invest $50 billion in America for medicines manufacturing and R&D.

AstraZeneca today announces $50 billion of investment in the United States by 2030, building on America’s global leadership in medicines manufacturing and R&D. This investment is expected to create tens of thousands of new, highly skilled direct and indirect jobs across the country powering growth and delivering next generation medicines for patients in America and worldwide.

The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion dollar US manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the Company’s innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products. The new state-of-the-art centre will produce small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides. This multi-billion dollar capital investment is in addition to the $3.5 billion announced in November 2024.