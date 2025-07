DON’T LET’S BE BEASTLY TO THE GERMANS, EH?

Canada is experiencing a massive measles outbreak and health authorities are blaming the country’s tiny population of German Mennonites so they don't have to look at the millions of immigrants flooding in from India, which is a global measles hotspot.

terminally retarded country https://t.co/xwqRSJfm2w pic.twitter.com/b7K2cRpiLw

— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) July 21, 2025