This post is emphatically NSFW, not because I want to drop the F-bomb a thousand times, but because Hunter Biden apparently cannot speak without doing so. And, given that he was co-president along with Jill and the so-called “politburo,” what he says is newsworthy. You have been warned. In what may be a move to insert himself into the 2026 and 2028 elections–yes, he talks about his being president in 2028, although I am not sure if that could be called an announcement–Hunter Biden sat down for a wide-ranging interview in which he explains that illegal immigrants are the best thing since the invention of the cotton gin, that he thinks we should invade El Salvador to get back the illegal aliens Trump deported there, and how illegals are necessary to clean up the hotel rooms he made toxic with his drug-fueled sex romps with hookers.

See what I mean? Presidential material for sure. He makes a compelling case that illegal immigrants are far more important than native-born Americans, who are nothing but criminal knuckle-draggers. Is there any doubt that this guy was helping run America during Biden’s regency? It explains a lot.

And possibly letting dad dip into his snuffbox: Hunter Biden Says Joe Biden Was Taking Ambien While President.

Hunter Biden said in an interview published Monday that his father, then-President Joe Biden, took Ambien before his “absolutely horrible debate” with President Donald Trump in 2024. Hunter broke his media silence in a three-hour Channel 5 interview with Andrew Callaghan regarding his addiction recovery, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his father’s failed presidential campaign in 2024. (RELATED: ‘I Learned How To Make My Own’: Hunter Biden Details Depths Of Cocaine Addiction) “I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world, basically at the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times,” Hunter said. “He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as shit. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”

Scott Jennings asks:

And then there’s Hunter himself, who comports himself in a rather exuberant fashion during his interview, leading to some Twitter/X users speculating:

