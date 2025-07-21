BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Jonathan Capehart Becomes Latest Washington Post Writer to Exit After Bezos Revamp.

Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart is the latest prominent writer to leave the paper after owner Jeff Bezos revamped the opinion section, with the Pulitzer-winning commentator and frequent Trump critic reportedly accepting a buyout on Monday. Capehart’s buyout was first reported by Axios. He will remain the co-host of MSNBC’s “The Weekend” and will still be a panelist on PBS “NewsHour” after leaving WaPo, where he has been since 2007. Terms of the buyout deal were not disclosed and Washington Post reps did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Wrap notes that “President Trump has been a go-to target for Capehart for several years, and his final story for WaPo, published in late May, includes a conversation with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on ‘countering’ the president.” How would Ellison do that? Oh wait:

Also, in a novel comparison that no one else in the media world could envision, Capehart “compared a rally [Trump] had at Madison Square Garden last year to a Nazi rally at MSG in 1939.” These media comparisons seemed just slightly off, even at the time:

Not to mention these guys:

The next generation of Nazi's and White supremacists were spotted at the Trump rally. America is in trouble. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VbLuuM8l7V — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 28, 2024

As Mark Judge wrote in April when Capehart stepped down from the Post’s editorial board: Jonathan Capehart’s WaPo Hissy Fit. “Yet as one delves into the details of why Capehart walked, it’s Capehart himself who looks pretty bad. Imperious, while at the same time hyper-sensitive; self-righteous while morally confused; resentful while equally obtuse; ideologically brainwashed and thus incapable of independent thought, Jonathan Capehart is everything wrong with journalism in 2025. No wonder Jeff Bezos is scrambling to sweep out the stables at The Washington Post.”

Much faster, please.