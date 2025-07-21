ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his presidential re-election campaign, bringing an abrupt and humbling conclusion to his half-century-long political career and scrambling the race for the White House just four months before Election Day. Biden, 81, could not reverse growing sentiment within his party that he was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November.

—NBC News, July 21st, 2024. Curiously, all that “too frail to serve” talk was dismissed by NBC News as “cheap fakes” as recently as June 19th.

The “Politburo” would go on to endorse Kamela a half-hour later:

Politico published a blog post claiming that Biden’s White House and campaign aides learned about Joe dropping out from his Twitter announcement, but as Glenn asked that day, “Conspiracy Theory Update: Did some staffer just send this out in his name, then they told him later it was his idea?”

America’s Newspaper of Record was doing straight-up reportage when they wrote: Jill Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race.

Today, Kamala does an airbrush worthy of Stalin:

UPDATE: In yet another new interview, Hunter blames Pelosi for Joe leaving the presidential race: