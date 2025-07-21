DON’T GET COCKY, BUT DO ENJOY THESE NUMBERS:
Cash on hand as of June 30:
Republican National Committee: $80.8 million
Democratic National Committee: $15.2 million
— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) July 21, 2025
DON’T GET COCKY, BUT DO ENJOY THESE NUMBERS:
Cash on hand as of June 30:
Republican National Committee: $80.8 million
Democratic National Committee: $15.2 million
— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) July 21, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.