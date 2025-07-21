SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS ENJOYING A SPA DAY:
NEW 🔴
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent says China is a major buyer of oil from both sanctioned Russia and Iran. pic.twitter.com/w0ziKU8v5U
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 21, 2025
SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS ENJOYING A SPA DAY:
NEW 🔴
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent says China is a major buyer of oil from both sanctioned Russia and Iran. pic.twitter.com/w0ziKU8v5U
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 21, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.