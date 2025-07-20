VOTING WITH THEIR FEET: Billionaire In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder and family leaving California for Tennessee.

“We’re building an office in Franklin [Tennessee,] so I’m actually moving out there,” Snyder said on an episode of the podcast Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey that aired on Friday, per Fox 11.

“There’s a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here,” Snyder said. “Doing business is not easy here now.”

Last year, the company closed a location in Oakland that had been operating for 18 years, citing crime issues that impacted customers and employees. It was the only location to have closed in its 77-year history. It currently operates more than 400 locations.

“I mean, there was a lot,” Lynsi Snyder told the PragerU video network in December, SFGate reported. “There was actually — gunshots went through the store, there was a stabbing, there was a lot.”

“For the safety of our associates, we just felt like, this is not OK,” she added.