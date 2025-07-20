THEY COULD DO WORSE — AND PROBABLY WILL: Will the 2028 Democratic nominee be ‘none of the above’?

In a recent poll from a company called Echelon Insights — which describes itself as “erasing old industry lines that separate the process of conducting research from the tools to act on it” — Harris was leading the Democratic field with 26 percent of the primary vote, followed by Buttigieg at 11 percent, Newsom at 10 percent, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) at 7 percent and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at 6 percent.

I have spoken with numerous Democrats in or around the business of politics over the last few months. Not one believes that Harris will — or should be — the nominee. Similarly, none believe the other four names topping the poll will be the standard-bearer come November 2028.

As has been stated many times in the past, a good lawyer can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. The same holds true for polling. Depending on where you poll and how you shade the questions, a poll can bolster the views and desires of one partisan entity over the other, be they Democrats or Republicans.

Not only has the party not done so, but it has doubled and tripled down on “woke” and “DEI” rhetoric while still loudly pushing its main “policy” plank from 2024: “We hate Trump.”