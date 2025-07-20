BIDEN’S LEGACY: Off-duty CBP officer shot in face during robbery at NYC park by suspect ID’d as illegal migrant, career criminal – who got freed after every bust.

An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in the face after being robbed by a moped-riding illegal immigrant in a New York City park — but he shot back and wounded his attacker, according to sources.

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York according to sources — but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order.

Mora entered the US illegally via the southern border under the Biden admin, the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday.

The 42-year-old federal agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by the two men on a moped around 11:50 p.m., according to police sources.