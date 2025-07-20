BUILD BACK BRANDON:
800,000 Biden jobs were fake.
I'm old enough to remember CNN lecturing Americans for being too dumb to appreciate the amazing Biden economy ✌️ https://t.co/wa7KBdZjbr
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) July 20, 2025
