THIS IS CNN:

Remember, the communist is more robot than human. They plug into the hive mind and get a programming update with all the words they’re supposed to use. Then they march forward like army ants deploying those words. “Racist” has been part of their programming for a long time. https://t.co/gk2fArqGHV

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 20, 2025