FOR ALL MANKIND:

July 20, 1969. “Contact light, engine stop.” The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle touched down at Tranquility Base on the Moon.

A few hours later, Neil Armstrong and I stepped foot on the Moon, with Michael Collins orbiting close-by.

An achievement resulting from years of…

— Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 20, 2025