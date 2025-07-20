DAVID MARCUS: Stephen Colbert’s character is the latest never-Trump Republican to fall.

Just as is the case with Never Trump pundits, Colbert’s Never Trump late night TV host is not only tired now, but utterly pointless and irrelevant. The Republican that Colbert has spent his career pretending to be, simply doesn’t exist anymore.

As news of Colbert’s cancellation spread, we saw from the usual suspects on the Left dire warnings about government censorship and authoritarianism. It’s all a flaming bag of nonsense.

If, as these wackos presume, CBS buckled to Trump to get their parent company Paramount’s merger with Skydance past the administration even though Colbert is the biggest star in late night, then surely a rival network would scoop him up. That’s how value in entertainment works.

But the problem for Colbert is that the entire basis of his character, and frankly, career, has disintegrated under his feet as it has for so many who made their entire lives about defeating Donald Trump.

Colbert’s caricature of a mid-level manager white guy who just wants low taxes and his kids not to be gay and doesn’t read books depicts nobody in reality. It is a figment of elite, urban, progressive fearmongers.

It was another famous late-night host named Johnny Carson who once turned the tables on legendary insult comedian Don Rickles, by quipping, “Don is a great comedian, I love his joke.”

Sadly, though Carson was kidding, this really is the fate that Colbert suffered. He only had one joke, and that joke isn’t funny anymore.

So, RIP to the “Late Show” and to Never Trump, two things that time and fortune have passed by, under the watchful eye of Donald J. Trump.