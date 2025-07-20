JEREMY CLARKSON: How is food made? How should I know, I’m only a farmer.

A lot of young people who know everything seem to be very concerned at the moment that various local disputes around the world will soon engulf us all, and that any day now a hailstorm of missiles will rain down on Britain, cutting off our access to Instagram, essential moisturising creams and all the wellness mental health treatments that are so vital for people in the acronym community. It terrifies them.

I was speaking to some of them last weekend and suggested that maybe the biggest problem might be the empty supermarket shelves. But they didn’t seem to understand that at all. No quinoa? It didn’t compute. And anyway, why do you need food when you have Ozempic?

As I live on a farm, you might imagine I feel quite smug about the forthcoming date with Armageddon because while you are all murdering your next-door neighbour to steal his last tin of pilchards, I’m surrounded by all that I need to survive. I can make bread and pasta and I have enough potatoes to keep me in chips for a thousand years. I also have the wherewithal to make steaks and bolognese sauce and pork pies and lamb chops and venison meatballs. I even have some beetroot.

There’s a problem, though. I’ve been farming now for six years and every day I realise how many things I don’t understand. And one of the things I don’t understand is how, for example, you turn a pig into a sausage. I could kill the pig, for sure. I have a gun. But then what? Things are even worse when it comes to cows because, first of all, you have to peel them. And how do you do that? Cows are massive and incredibly heavy. And if you’ve ever seen inside a cow, which I have, you’ll know they are also phenomenally complicated. It’s nigh on impossible to deduce which bits are used to make steaks and which are for mincing and whether that bulbous-looking thing is incredibly tasty or a bowel.

* * * * * * * * *

All of which forces me to conclude that the world today is delicate. Just look at a tin of baked beans. There’s a man who knows how to grow and harvest those beans but I bet he has no clue how to make the tomato sauce and even less of a clue about how to make a tin can. We all need each other to keep the system working. You can be a world-class end-of-the-world prepper. You can have a cellarful of machines that can turn wee-wee into water and filter nuclear particles from the air filtration system, and you can have stored half a million tins of peaches and a lifetime supply of Nurofen. But when someone tries to steal it all, do you know how to make a bullet? I’m fairly sure I’ve never met anyone who could even make a pencil.