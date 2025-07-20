RIDE THE PBS RECURSION! PBS’s Frontline Didn’t Hold Back: Trump ‘A Travesty in All of American History.’
Even as the Senate was preparing to take up defunding PBS, the taxpayer-funded network was shamelessly airing another Trump-trashing Frontline documentary on Tuesday evening.
The online blurb to “Trump’s Power and the Rule of Law” claimed to go “inside the high-stakes showdown between President Donald Trump and the courts over presidential power. Trump allies, opponents and experts talk about how he is testing the extent of his power; the legal pushback; and the impact on the rule of law.”
Hosted as usual by faceless narrator Will Lyman, this entry was even more explicitly anti-Trump than previous Frontline offerings. Although a few defenders like Steve Bannon and especially Trump advisor Mark Davis had their say, they were outnumbered, aligned against legacy media journalists on the anti-Trump side along with anti-Trump conservatives.
* * * * * * * *
Lyman found suddenly popular PBS presence, Judge J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative appeals court judge turned “vocal Trump critic.” Luttig was overwrought over Trump’s appearance with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice.
Luttig: I was shocked beyond words. Even after all that we’ve seen from the president over the past eight years, to watch him stand in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice, a sacred place in America, and claim that now he was going to get even by politicizing and weaponizing the Department of Justice and the FBI against his political enemies, was a travesty in all of American history.
I think it’s extremely safe to say that PBS shares the same view with NPR of America having been founded in Original Sin:
Taxpayers will no longer support a media executive who believes that the First Amendment is the "number one challenge" to advancing left-wing propaganda. https://t.co/Oq6UvJQkVI
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2025
As Ace of Spades co-blogger John Ekdahl tweeted in 2019, “The left, and I’m not trying to be funny or snarky, takes gun ignorance as a source of pride. They absolutely refuse to learn or educate themselves on what they seek to deny their fellow citizens.” But there are so many issues where the left simply will not learn why the other side disagrees with them, for fear that the doubleplusungood crimethink will rub off on them like cooties.