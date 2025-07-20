RIDE THE PBS RECURSION! PBS’s Frontline Didn’t Hold Back: Trump ‘A Travesty in All of American History.’

Even as the Senate was preparing to take up defunding PBS, the taxpayer-funded network was shamelessly airing another Trump-trashing Frontline documentary on Tuesday evening.

The online blurb to “Trump’s Power and the Rule of Law” claimed to go “inside the high-stakes showdown between President Donald Trump and the courts over presidential power. Trump allies, opponents and experts talk about how he is testing the extent of his power; the legal pushback; and the impact on the rule of law.”

Hosted as usual by faceless narrator Will Lyman, this entry was even more explicitly anti-Trump than previous Frontline offerings. Although a few defenders like Steve Bannon and especially Trump advisor Mark Davis had their say, they were outnumbered, aligned against legacy media journalists on the anti-Trump side along with anti-Trump conservatives.

* * * * * * * *

Lyman found suddenly popular PBS presence, Judge J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative appeals court judge turned “vocal Trump critic.” Luttig was overwrought over Trump’s appearance with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice.

Luttig: I was shocked beyond words. Even after all that we’ve seen from the president over the past eight years, to watch him stand in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice, a sacred place in America, and claim that now he was going to get even by politicizing and weaponizing the Department of Justice and the FBI against his political enemies, was a travesty in all of American history.