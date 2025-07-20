GOODER AND HARDER, MINNEAPOLIS: Minneapolis Dems endorse socialist Omar Fateh for mayor over incumbent Jacob Frey.

Minneapolis Democrats endorsed Sen. Omar Fateh in this year’s mayoral race over incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey during a Saturday convention. “I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed [sic] candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us,” said Fateh, a democratic socialist who is serving his second term in the Minnesota Senate. The 35-year-old has been described as the “Minneapolis Mamdani,” a reference to Zohran Mamdani, a socialist who won a stunning victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City earlier this year. After Mamdani’s victory in June, the Minneapolis chapter of the DSA declared Fateh’s mayoral run to be the next battlefront in advancing their socialist agenda. Fateh’s record includes an unsuccessful bill to make Minnesota a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants and support for a 2021 charter amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new “department of public safety.”

As Kevin Williamson wrote in 2021’s “Minnesota Nasty:”

Without an effective Republican opposition, the battle in Minneapolis has been Left vs. Lefter. “They’ve been organizing this for 20 or 30 years now in the city and taking it out to the suburbs,” Weber says, “and with less success trying to take it into rural Minnesota. There are no moderates, not even any traditional liberals left in the city of Minneapolis. There’s not a single statewide Republican elected official at any level of government. Every cycle for the last decade, the rallying cry in Minneapolis has been, ‘We need to replace the progressives with the ultra-progressives’ — they actually use that phrase, and that’s what they’ve got. The idea was to get to the left of the liberal Democrats, and they’ve done it.”

In June of 2020, Frey was booed by the leftist mob for refusing to kowtow to that year’s leftist rallying cry of “defund the police.” The mob may well get their wish with Fateh.

Minneapolis’ last Republican mayor served for day on December 31st, 1973.

