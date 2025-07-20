WELL, HE’LL CERTAINLY PRETEND TO: Will Gavin Newsom Ditch Woke and Move to the Center?

As Ann Coulter wrote during the 2004 election cycle:

When they’re running for office, all Democrats claim to support tax cuts (for the middle class), to support gun rights (for hunters) and to “personally oppose” abortion. And then they get into office and vote to raise taxes, ban guns and allow abortions if a girl can’t fit into her prom dress. The common wisdom holds that “both parties” have to appeal to the extremes during the primary and then move to the center for the general election. To the contrary, both parties run for office as conservatives. Once they have fooled the voters and are safely in office, Republicans sometimes double-cross the voters. Democrats always do.

But that strategy usually works best with relatively unknown candidates (see also: Carter, Clinton, and Obama). How will Newsom, who has spent the last two decades as an extremely high-profile leftist in a state with wall-to-wall media coverage feign a pivot to the center? (See also: Kamala’s spectacularly cack-handed attempt to distance herself from her previous uber-woke statements last year.)