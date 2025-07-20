I’M SENSING AN AURA OF A PENUMBRA OF A PERTURBATION AS TO WHY COLBERT WAS CANCELLED:

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons. Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

CBS’s billionaire owners pay Trump $16 million to settle a bogus lawsuit while trying to sell the network to Skydance. Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he's fired. Do I think this is a coincidence? NO. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 18, 2025

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

If you refuse to see what is happening, the cancellation of the Colbert show should open your eyes. I want to explain to you what a censorship state looks like – where a corrupt government gives favors to media that suppresses criticism of the regime. pic.twitter.com/qxWJ7hqBsE — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 19, 2025

Thank you Stephen Colbert for your willingness to speak truth to power. Staying far from timid. And never bending the knee to a wannabe king. pic.twitter.com/L9EzYzU5IE — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 19, 2025

Fromer NPR CEO @Vivian Schiller on CBS cancelling Colbert’s show: “This has not been a great week for free speech and speaking truth to power” pic.twitter.com/33T2mcOrTg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2025

Thank you, Sen. Merkley. The most important issue facing Oregon voters is protecting Stephen Colbert's $15 million salary. https://t.co/djRmFxg4e0 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 18, 2025

The fact that they're treating this like the cancellation of a political punditry show tells you all you need to know about what the show had become. https://t.co/xKGlVH6PdK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2025

The news of Stephen Colbert’s late-night show cancellation is disheartening. I’ve been fortunate to appear on @colbertlateshow four different times. Each time, Stephen asked important questions and made sure to make us laugh. pic.twitter.com/ChXjVtblvn — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 18, 2025

A snapshot of how politics, media and entertainment intersect in 2025: Democratic senators want to know why CBS is ending Stephen Colbert's show pic.twitter.com/LoS08Ul7S1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2025

Exit quotes:

They have no idea they're proving our point… https://t.co/onbLRwgwA0 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2025