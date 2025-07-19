July 19, 2025

NICK FREITAS: The NY Times Doesn’t Understand ‘Where Men Have Gone’ (Video).

The Times article that Freitas references has the subhead, “So many men have retreated from intimacy, hiding behind firewalls, filters and curated personas, dabbling and scrolling. We miss you.”

Yes, how on earth could that have happened?

 

Posted at 12:45 pm by Ed Driscoll